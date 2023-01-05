MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE: Season 3 On MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Jan. 8 - Feb. 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app / KPBS Passport!

On Season 3 of MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE, Eliza finds herself in fresh and surprising mysteries, ranging from a disappearing magician to police corruption, as she struggles to build her detective agency. Growing competition from a rival agency creates new problems, and all the while she is still juggling her relationship with Inspector William Wellington, the Duke. And she has a new challenge on that front: a beautiful woman from her childhood has caught the Duke’s eye.

MISS SCARLET & THE DUKE: Season 3 Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Vanishing” premieres Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A famous magician does the ultimate disappearing act and vanishes into thin air. All of London is talking about the mystery and Eliza is hired by a newspaper to investigate, despite the fact that the Duke is already on the case.

Sergej Radovic / Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Ansu Kabia as Moses on MASTERPIECE Mystery! MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE Season 3, Episode 1.

Episode 2: “Arabella’s” premieres Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. + encore Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Eliza bumps into Arabella Herbert, the girl who made her life a misery growing up. But as an adult, Arabella seems kind and considerate and everybody loves her. So, when Eliza suspects she may be a criminal, no one wants to hear it, least of all the Duke.

Slobodan Pikula / Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS / Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE Stuart Martin as William "The Duke" Wellington and Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy on MASTERPIECE Mystery! MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE Season 3.

Episode 3: “Hotel St Marc” premieres Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. + encore Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Eliza is on the trail of a notorious conman and tracks him down to a hotel in a remote part of France. She believes she has finally caught Scotland Yard’s most wanted man, but she’s not the only hotel guest who wants to claim the reward.

Sergej Radovic / Courtesy of Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE / PBS Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet on MASTERPIECE Mystery! MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE, Season 3.

Episode 4: “Bloodline” premieres Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Detective Fitzroy sees one of his colleague’s plant evidence on a suspect. With the Duke is away, Fitzroy turns to Eliza and hires her to look into a case of police corruption.

Episode 5: “The Heir” premieres Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza is on the verge of earning life-changing money when she offers to help the heir to an unclaimed fortune. It’s a race against time to claim the money and Eliza will need the Duke’s help, but a revelation about his personal life makes working together impossible.

Episode 6: “The Jewel of the North” premieres Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The season comes to an explosive climax when Eliza receives a bomb in the mail. Who sent it and why? Eliza teams up with the Duke, Moses and her old enemy Patrick Nash to find out who is behind the deadly delivery.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Right now, all six spellbinding Season 3 episodes are available to binge on KPBS Passport, an added member benefit which provides extended access to a digital, on-demand library of PBS shows. Watch online or with the PBS Video app.

Credits:

An ELEMENT 8 ENTERTAINMENT production co-produced with MASTERPIECE. The writers are Rachael New, Ben Edwards, Sarah-Louise Hawkins, and Dan Muirden. The directors are Steve Hughes, Rachael New and Ivan Zivkovic. The Executive Producers are Todd Berger, Harvey Myman, Susanne Simpson, Jin Ishimoto, Patrick Irwin, Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, and Rachael New. The senior series producer for MASTERPIECE is Erin Delaney. The creator is Rachael New.