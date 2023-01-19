Premieres Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1934 Gene Kloss "Snow and Globe" Etching

On this episode, visit the “Land of Enchantment” on the hunt for hidden treasures in Santa Fe, like a 1929 New York Yankees partial team-signed ball, a New Mexico mining league trophy & photos and a Plains Indian child's beaded shirt. One is up to $200,000!

Photo by Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Bruce M. Shackelford (right) appraises a Plains Indian child’s beaded short, ca. 1850, in Santa Fe, N.M. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 Grant Zahajko (left) appraises a 1916 - 1917 New Mexico Mining League trophy & photos, in Santa Fe, N.M. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

