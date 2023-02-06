FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Lost and Found

Premieres Tuesday, Feb, 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates uses DNA detective work to solve family mysteries for actor Joe Manganiello and football star Tony Gonzalez—uncovering close relatives whose names they’ve never heard and compelling each man to rethink his own identity.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Family: Lost and Found: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

The new season will premiere Jan. 3, 2023 on PBS, and stream on PBS.org and the PBS App.

Seasons 5 - 8 are on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Join the conversation on #FindingYourRoots

Explore and share your family histories via social media using the hashtag #FindingYourRoots on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, via Facebook.com/FindingYourRootsPBS and @HenryLouisGates, and on the series companion site,pbs.org/FindingYourRoots.

Credits:

A production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the writer, host, and executive producer. Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt are executive producers. John F. Wilson is the executive producer in charge for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer. Hannah Olson is the consulting producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is the supervising producer. Kevin Burke is the producer. Robert L. Yacyshyn is the line producer. Sabin Streeter and Krista Whetstone are directors.