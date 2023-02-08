ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Cheekwood Estate & Gardens - Hour 1

Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 2010 Frederick J. Brown Going Home Quadriptych

Watch charming appraisals from Cheekwood Estate & Gardens including an 1880 Celia Thaxter hand-painted vase, a 1964 Presidential Rolex with the box and papers, and a Mary Elizabeth Price painted screen, ca. 1925. Guess the top find!

Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS David Lackey (right) appraises an 1880 Celia Thaxter hand painted vase, in Cheekwood, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Cheekwood Estate & Garden, Hour 1” premieres Monday, Feb. 13 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Francis J. Wahlgren (right) appraises a ledger with enslaved persons records, in Cheekwood, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Cheekwood Estate & Garden, Hour 1” premieres Monday, Feb. 13 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Lourdes Winnick (right) appraises an emerald, diamond & gold necklace, ca. 1895, in Cheekwood, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Cheekwood Estate & Garden, Hour 1” premieres Monday, Feb. 13 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

