COOK'S COUNTRY: Old New Mexico

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, Bryan Roof makes host Julia Collin Davison Gorditas. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for tortilla presses. Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster New Mexico Biscochitos.

Joe Keller/Keller + Keller / Catrine Kelty Gorditas

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Steve Klise/Steve Klise / Catrine Kelty New Mexico Biscochitos

Distributed by American Public Television