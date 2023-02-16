Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Old New Mexico

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM PST
Steve Klise
/
Luis Filho, Jen Tawa
COOK'S COUNTRY Cast

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, Bryan Roof makes host Julia Collin Davison Gorditas. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for tortilla presses. Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster New Mexico Biscochitos.

Joe Keller/Keller + Keller
/
Catrine Kelty
Gorditas
In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Steve Klise/Steve Klise
/
Catrine Kelty
New Mexico Biscochitos

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
