Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App

You may have seen computer-generated images of astronauts on unicorns or read about college students turning in term papers written by robots. But today's guest says that we have yet to see the full potential of "generative" artificial intelligence. Scott Galloway, NYU business school professor and tech expert is featured on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: AI Think, Therefore AI Am

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television