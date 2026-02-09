Director of county animal services steps down from leadership

Vaughn Maurice, director of San Diego County’s animal services department, has left the county effective last week, according to a county spokesperson.

With Maurice’s departure, the animal services department has now cut ties with its top two officials in less than a month. In late January, KPBS confirmed that Rachael Borrelli, the department’s second in command, was no longer employed by the county.

Borrelli went on leave in September, just as KPBS revealed that she had sent a profanity-laced voice message to a colleague that disparaged dogs at the county’s Carlsbad shelter.

Department staff were informed of Maurice’s departure last week, according to an email obtained by KPBS. He’s led the department since August of 2024. Before coming to San Diego, he’d been the county executive director for animal services in Stanislaus County.

The recent departures follow KPBS investigations that examined problems at county-run animal shelters . Among other things, KPBS reporting uncovered, among other things a skyrocketing dog euthanasia rate and poor record keeping practices.

The department is being audited and has acknowledged the need for improvements.

A county spokesperson did not agree to be interviewed regarding the circumstances surrounding Maurice’s departure, but did send a statement to KPBS.

“Vaughn Maurice has left the County of San Diego,” the spokesperson wrote. “We appreciate his service and we are grateful for the dedication of the Animal Services employees who provide compassionate care to shelter animals, promote adoptions and responsible pet ownership, and provide public safety.”

