Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM PST
Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Jason Hughes who plays DS Ben Jones.
Ben Turley/ Courtesy of American Public TV
/
APT
Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Jason Hughes who plays DS Ben Jones.

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. and Thursday, March 9 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

“Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem” takes a closer look at the series, its iconic locations, key cast members, and even goes behind-the-scenes at the upcoming season.

Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem
This landmark documentary explores how the series came to life from the pages of Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby books in interviews with cast members including Neil Dudgeon, John Nettles, Jane Wymark, and Jason Hughes.

Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Nick Hendrix who plays DS Jamie Winters.
Ben Turley
/
APT
Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Nick Hendrix who plays DS Jamie Winters.

Narrated by Celia Imrie ("The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel"; CRANFORD; DOC MARTIN) the special pays tribute to the on and off-screen talent who have played a pivotal role in the success of the series for 25 years, and highlights early career appearances from A-list actors such as Orlando Bloom, Olivia Colman and Henry Cavill.

Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Daniel Casey who plays DS Gavin Troy.
Ben Turley / Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Daniel Casey who plays DS Gavin Troy.
Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Jane Wymark who plays Joyce Barnaby.
Ben Turley
/
APT
Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Jane Wymark who plays Joyce Barnaby.
Available on Prime Video, Acorn TV and Apple TV

Credits: Produced by Wise Owl Films. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
