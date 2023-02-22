Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10 p.m. and Thursday, March 9 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

“Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem” takes a closer look at the series, its iconic locations, key cast members, and even goes behind-the-scenes at the upcoming season.

This landmark documentary explores how the series came to life from the pages of Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby books in interviews with cast members including Neil Dudgeon, John Nettles, Jane Wymark, and Jason Hughes.

Ben Turley / APT Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Nick Hendrix who plays DS Jamie Winters.

Narrated by Celia Imrie ("The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel"; CRANFORD; DOC MARTIN) the special pays tribute to the on and off-screen talent who have played a pivotal role in the success of the series for 25 years, and highlights early career appearances from A-list actors such as Orlando Bloom, Olivia Colman and Henry Cavill.

Ben Turley / Courtesy of American Public Television / APT Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Daniel Casey who plays DS Gavin Troy.

/ APT Celebrating 25 years of MIDSOMER MURDERS is Jane Wymark who plays Joyce Barnaby.

Available on Prime Video, Acorn TV and Apple TV

Credits: Produced by Wise Owl Films. Distributed by American Public Television