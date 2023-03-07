When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories
Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now on Vimeo
This Oscar-nominated film includes first person accounts, which reveal the physical, legal, and emotional challenges women faced when abortion was illegal. Until recently, illegal abortion had been a "sealed chapter" in U.S. history. Shame surrounded unintended pregnancies and women rarely admitted having had an abortion. In 1973, most restrictions were lifted. However, new restrictive laws are being enacted and the right to a safe abortion is once again in jeopardy.
Credit:
Concentric Media
Producer/Director: Dorothy Fadiman
Executive Producer: Danny McGuire
Camera/Editing: Daniel Meyers, Blake McHugh
Production Team: Daniel Meyers, Beth Seltzer
Additional editing: Nila Bogue, Lise Rubenstein
Music: Erika Luckett
Produced with KTEH-TV (PBS)