Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now on Vimeo

This Oscar-nominated film includes first person accounts, which reveal the physical, legal, and emotional challenges women faced when abortion was illegal. Until recently, illegal abortion had been a "sealed chapter" in U.S. history. Shame surrounded unintended pregnancies and women rarely admitted having had an abortion. In 1973, most restrictions were lifted. However, new restrictive laws are being enacted and the right to a safe abortion is once again in jeopardy.

When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories

Credit:

Concentric Media

Producer/Director: Dorothy Fadiman

Executive Producer: Danny McGuire

Camera/Editing: Daniel Meyers, Blake McHugh

Production Team: Daniel Meyers, Beth Seltzer

Additional editing: Nila Bogue, Lise Rubenstein

Music: Erika Luckett

Produced with KTEH-TV (PBS)