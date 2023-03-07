Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM PST
When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories
Concentric Media
/
NETA
When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now on Vimeo

This Oscar-nominated film includes first person accounts, which reveal the physical, legal, and emotional challenges women faced when abortion was illegal. Until recently, illegal abortion had been a "sealed chapter" in U.S. history. Shame surrounded unintended pregnancies and women rarely admitted having had an abortion. In 1973, most restrictions were lifted. However, new restrictive laws are being enacted and the right to a safe abortion is once again in jeopardy.
When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credit:
Concentric Media
Producer/Director: Dorothy Fadiman
Executive Producer: Danny McGuire
Camera/Editing: Daniel Meyers, Blake McHugh
Production Team: Daniel Meyers, Beth Seltzer
Additional editing: Nila Bogue, Lise Rubenstein
Music: Erika Luckett
Produced with KTEH-TV (PBS)

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News