CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Breads from Around The World

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT
German-Style Winter Squash Bread
Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

This episode showcases breads from around the world. First, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce bake German-Style Winter Squash Bread, an impressive braided loaf. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges makes Palestinian-Style Turmeric Bread.

Palestinian-style Turmeric Bread (KA’AK ASFAR)
Palestinian-style Turmeric Bread (KA’AK ASFAR)
Finally, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Chinese Sesame-Scallion Bread featuring a crisp crust and a satisfying interior chew.

Chinese Sesame-Scallion Bread
Chinese Sesame-Scallion Bread
Breads from Around the World (Season 6, Episode 19)

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand on the series website, PBS.org and on YouTube. With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

