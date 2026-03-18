Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

San Diego area swelters under late-winter heat wave

By City News Service
Published March 18, 2026 at 7:51 AM PDT
Crowds gather at Leucadia State Beach in Encinitas, California, July 3, 2020.
Matt Hoffman
/
KPBS
Crowds gather at Leucadia State Beach in Encinitas, California, July 3, 2020.

With the end of winter still a few days away, an intense heat wave kept the San Diego area simmering today amid a summer-like swelter.

The unseasonable hot spell is expected to be part of a week of extremely torrid conditions that will pose potential health hazards and set a series of records for March warmth, according to the National Weather Service.

An NWS extreme-heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Saturday for local desert communities, with temperatures of 104 to 112 degrees likely — and possibly a couple degrees higher on Thursday and Friday, with nighttime only lows falling into the mid-70s.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Into the weekend, temperatures across the county will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to meteorologists.

A less severe heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday for the area mountains, with highs in the 90s possible below 4,500 feet and into the 80s at higher elevations. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for coastal areas, where highs could reach into the 90s, and the inland valleys, where temperatures in the triple digits are possible.

The mercury readings were expected to peak in coastal areas and the western valleys on Tuesday, with other inland areas topping out later in the week.

On Monday, the toasty weather set several local high-temperature records for March 16 — 89 degrees in Ramona, up from 88, set in 2004; 90 in Alpine (88, 2014); and 93 in El Cajon (92, 2014).

Authorities advised the public to prevent heat-related health problems by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening, taking refuge in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking in on potentially at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Cal/OSHA, for its part, urged employers to take precautions to protect workers as temperatures rise.

"This is one of the first heat waves of the year, with temperatures rising above the seasonal average," officials with the state agency asserted in a prepared statement. "Employees may not yet be acclimatized to high heat and may need additional breaks and interventions when they adapt to the conditions. Cal/OSHA reminds employers to be vigilant, especially with newer employees, and ensure that employees have shade, water and rest breaks to prevent heat illness."

Tags

Quality of Life San DiegoCalifornia

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News