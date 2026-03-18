San Diego area swelters under late-winter heat wave

With the end of winter still a few days away, an intense heat wave kept the San Diego area simmering today amid a summer-like swelter.

The unseasonable hot spell is expected to be part of a week of extremely torrid conditions that will pose potential health hazards and set a series of records for March warmth, according to the National Weather Service.

An NWS extreme-heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Saturday for local desert communities, with temperatures of 104 to 112 degrees likely — and possibly a couple degrees higher on Thursday and Friday, with nighttime only lows falling into the mid-70s.

Into the weekend, temperatures across the county will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to meteorologists.

A less severe heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday for the area mountains, with highs in the 90s possible below 4,500 feet and into the 80s at higher elevations. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for coastal areas, where highs could reach into the 90s, and the inland valleys, where temperatures in the triple digits are possible.

The mercury readings were expected to peak in coastal areas and the western valleys on Tuesday, with other inland areas topping out later in the week.

On Monday, the toasty weather set several local high-temperature records for March 16 — 89 degrees in Ramona, up from 88, set in 2004; 90 in Alpine (88, 2014); and 93 in El Cajon (92, 2014).

Authorities advised the public to prevent heat-related health problems by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening, taking refuge in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking in on potentially at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

Cal/OSHA, for its part, urged employers to take precautions to protect workers as temperatures rise.

"This is one of the first heat waves of the year, with temperatures rising above the seasonal average," officials with the state agency asserted in a prepared statement. "Employees may not yet be acclimatized to high heat and may need additional breaks and interventions when they adapt to the conditions. Cal/OSHA reminds employers to be vigilant, especially with newer employees, and ensure that employees have shade, water and rest breaks to prevent heat illness."