Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Andrew Young

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM PDT
LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE
LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE
/
PBS
LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with the PBS App

On this episode, former U.N. Ambassador and civil rights icon Andrew Young joins Killer Mike for a look at his life in advance of his 90th birthday.

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Andrew Young
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

About the Series:

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today’s issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct. Killer Mike is on Instagram

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite national and local shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News