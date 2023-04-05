COOK'S COUNTRY: Pork Roast and Orange Cake

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the original 40 cloves of garlic recipe. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for hand mixers. Lawman Johnson makes host Bridget Lancaster a show-stopping Orange Upside-Down Cake.

Elle Simone / 2019, America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved / Elle Simone Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Steve Klise / America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Steve Klise Sweet Potato Salad

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the re

Steve Klise / Luis Filho, Jen Tawa COOK'S COUNTRY Cast

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Cook's Country season 15 | preview

Distributed by American Public Televisioncipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.