Premieres Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

On this episode, visit Germany, France and Scotland with host Scott Yoo as he investigates the connection between Robert Schumann’s creative genius and bipolar disorder with the help of the world’s only Juilliard-trained concert pianist, Schumann expert, and psychiatrist, Dr. Richard Kogan. Yoo also attempts to record the composer’s famed cello concerto and bring forth the emotion in Schumann’s writing with cellist Bion Tsang and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Schumann: Genius and Madness" Preview

Traveling to France and Scotland, Yoo also meets with experts studying the mental struggles of other artists such as painter Vincent Van Gogh and poet Robert Burns at locations inspirational to them, such as Van Gogh’s Place du Forum featured in one of his paintings. In an exploration through the works and minds of these artists, Yoo shines a light on the significance of artistic expression.

Did Schumann Have Bipolar Disorder?

How Other Composers Changed Schumann's Work

