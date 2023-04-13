Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, April 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 /

As the world enters a phase of aggressive competition over untapped ocean floor resources, countries are scrambling to stake their claims. The vast economic potential on offer has made the seabed the ultimate frontier in a new Age of Exploration. Deep oceans have become the front line in the search for oil, natural gas, and minerals used in smartphones and electric vehicles. China's research vessels in particular have been active in waters across the globe.

In the investigative documentary "Tracking China's Mystery Ships: The Race For Seabed Supremacy," NHK researchers analyze China’s activities through an exhaustive examination of huge volumes of Chinese ship tracking data. From sand dredgers to survey vessels, the program pieces together a puzzle that reveals a new hidden power struggle over increasingly critical submarine resources.

Tracking China's Mystery Ships: The Race for Seabed Supremacy

