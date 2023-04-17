NATURE: Niagara Falls
Premieres Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App
On this episode of NATURE, witness the story of an extraordinary ecosystem larger than the state of Texas, and more precious than oil. The heartbeat of this remarkable water world is Niagara Falls. Through the eyes of passionate scientists and naturalists, uncover a complex world forged by stone and powered by water. In this realm, tiny shrews hunt in freezing cold rivers, spectacular shorebird migration unfolds over thundering falls, snowy owls stalk their prey from ice flows, and prehistoric snapping turtles brave a perilous overland journey. All these creatures and many more are part of a remarkable narrative unfolding in one of the most unique ecosystems in North America – Niagara.
Featured Creatures:
- Ring-billed gull
- American water shrew
- Snapping turtle
- North American beaver
- North American river otter
- Bonaparte's gull
- Snowy owl
Noteworthy Facts:
- Niagara Falls is the largest freshwater ecosystem on Earth, consisting of three falls and powered by four of the five Great Lakes.
- Niagara Falls hosts millions of visitors a year.
- In winter, Niagara has one of the largest and most diverse concentrations of gulls in the world. At least 18 different species of gulls can be found in the region.
Buzzworthy Moments:
- Jenna McGuire, scientific illustrator, guides the way to the Niagara Escarpment. Carved away by glacial meltwater, it is the exposed edge of a fossilized sea that existed around 430 million years ago. At this time, this region was just a few degrees south of the equator and the reef that built it was very similar to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia today.
- A water shrew is a tiny insectivore no bigger than a thumb, yet they have the highest metabolism of any diving mammal. Because of poor eyesight, they must rely on a complex hunting strategy. A shrew scans the surface to detect the slightest break or movement in the water. Then it forages along the bottom, trying to shake loose its prey. When its long whiskers detect movement, it finally chases an unwitting crayfish.
- In winter, the Great Lakes are among the most dangerous waters in the world, with some waves reaching 25 feet or more. Mariners have nicknamed this zone of death and destruction “Graveyard of the Great Lakes.” Yet despite this danger, these waters still attract adventurous surfers.
Credits:
A production of Pontecorvo Productions and The WNET Group. The documentary is written, produced and filmed by Joseph Pontecorvo. Michael Werner is field producer and cinematographer. Additional cinematography by Nimmida Pontecorvo. Billy McMillin is supervising editor and Brad Allgood is editor. Music by Christopher Rife and narrated by Nyambi Nyambi. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group. Fred Kaufman is executive producer. Bill Murphy is series producer and janet hess is series editor.