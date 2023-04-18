GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trumped Up Charges?
Premieres Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App
As the saying goes, when you come at the king, you best not miss. Has New York DA Alvin Bragg overplayed his hand in indicting former President Trump over what, at first blush, may not seem to be the most serious charges? Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara joins the show to talk Trump legal woes. They also talk Justice Thomas and this week's intelligence leak.
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand
With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television