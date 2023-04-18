Premieres Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

As the saying goes, when you come at the king, you best not miss. Has New York DA Alvin Bragg overplayed his hand in indicting former President Trump over what, at first blush, may not seem to be the most serious charges? Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara joins the show to talk Trump legal woes. They also talk Justice Thomas and this week's intelligence leak.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trumped Up Charges?

Listen: Where democracy is built upon the principles of rule of law, legal challenges faced by public officials are a sober matter. On the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Attorney for the Southern District of NY and podcast host, Preet Bharara. Together, they explore the current state of the US legal system, the hurdles for keeping public officials to account, and the potential implications for democracy when a former president is criminally charged by federal courts. Bharara draws from his extensive experience as a prosecutor to offer insightful perspectives on pressing legal concerns, including the role of executive privilege in government accountability. The duo also takes a deep dive into news headlines, addressing the ethical dilemma surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the Ukraine leak. Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Spotify, Where democracy is built upon the principles of rule of law, legal challenges faced by public officials are a sober matter. On the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Attorney for the Southern District of NY and podcast host, Preet Bharara. Together, they explore the current state of the US legal system, the hurdles for keeping public officials to account, and the potential implications for democracy when a former president is criminally charged by federal courts. Bharara draws from his extensive experience as a prosecutor to offer insightful perspectives on pressing legal concerns, including the role of executive privilege in government accountability. The duo also takes a deep dive into news headlines, addressing the ethical dilemma surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the Ukraine leak. Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts Stitcher , or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television