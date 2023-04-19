Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS 'Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound'

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 19, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT
Andy Akiho performing on the steel drum with others as part of GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound”
The WNET Group 
/
PBS
Andy Akiho performing on the steel drum with others as part of GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound”

Premieres Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

Experience the journey of musical creation from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo using the steel drum, “found” instruments (where the musician turns nearly any object into an instrument), and more. Exploring many neighborhoods throughout New York City, Andy Akiho shows Yoo what inspires his music, from the local record shop to the shores of Trinidad on "Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound."

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound" Preview
Become a KPBS sponsor

Yoo also witnesses Akiho’s creative process developing an audio and video collaboration for a percussion quartet with Sandbox Percussion featuring a group of dancers and a light show. With an array of performances by Yoo, Akiho, and many more, they prove that there’s nothing stronger than the power of collaboration.

Andy Akiho's "Aka" Steel Drum Performance

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Andy Akiho and the Steelpan Drum

GREAT PERFORMANCES brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a U.S. television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama, and performance documentaries.

