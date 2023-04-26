Premieres Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, April 29 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 1 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2.

All episodes are available on KPBS Passport, and new episodes stream free a week ahead of their broadcast premiere!

Learn all about the international manufacturing and call centers going on in Mexico. On this episode, we visit a call center in Tijuana called Call Center Services International, where thousands of employees answer the phone. But more than a call center, we discover deep human stories. Jorge talks with several people who have left the United States for various reasons, and are able to have a second chance by using their English speaking skills in Mexico.

Next we meet Enrique Esparza from CPI Co-Production International. He gives us a very interesting explanation of the international manufacturing and off-shoring scene as it relates to Tijuana.

CROSSING SOUTH: Manufacturing Industry & Call Centers

About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

SPECIAL STREAMING ACCESS: All episodes will be available on KPBS Passport the night of the premiere, and new episodes stream free a week ahead of their broadcast premiere.

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.