THEATRE CORNER: Yolanda Franklin and Louis R. Brown III

Premieres Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 1 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

From managing the longest-running Black theatre company in the United States, to building his name at some top television networks, today’s guests talk about the process of producing and the diverse content they produce on both stage and screen. Yolanda Franklin is the Executive Director at Common Ground Theatre and an award-winning director, producer, and actor who works to bring the stories of Black voices to the theatre.

Louis R. Brown III is a director and writer who has worked for HBOMax, A&E and many other networks. They speak with michael about why it?s important to tell the stories of people of color to all audiences.

THEATRE CORNER was filmed at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido in front of a live audience featuring theater students from San Diego county. Join host michael taylor for Season 3 as he interviews some of today’s most influential people of color in theatre.

THEATRE CORNER is an interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the theater scene, both on the stage, behind the curtain, and in the seats. Host and producer michael taylor sits down with top professionals in the entertainment industry to discuss their careers, training, advice for young actors, and ways to make theater matter to more people. Guests on Season 3 may include Miki Vale & Yolanda Franklin, Jacole Kitchen & DeAndre Simmons, Tisha Campbell & Dedrick Weathersby, Chester Gregory & Sharrell Lockett and more.

