A celebration of albums turning 30

The year was 1993 — alternative and hip-hop were the mainstream, and glam and pure pop were out. On today's show, host Stephen Kallao takes us back to that musical moment with a mix of some of '93's best releases, including debuts from Radiohead, Counting Crows and Sheryl Crow, and seminal records from The Smashing Pumpkins, A Tribe Called Quest and Lenny Kravitz. Enjoy a complimentary 1993 playlist below.

