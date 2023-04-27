GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: Albéniz: Portraits of Spain

Premieres Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, discover the inspirations Spain provided composer Isaac Albéniz with host Scott Yoo, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and pianist Juan Pérez Floristán through an exploration of the country’s “portraits,” including the nearby sea and its Moorish culture. From exploring the creation of the guitar with guitar-makers in Granada, to testing the acoustics of a bañuelo (an ancient Moorish bath), the three musicians spotlight the cultural exchange of the Mediterranean region. They visit notable sites throughout Spain including Moorish palace the Alhambra, famed for its architecture and design, led by several local historians, musicians, and even a chef.

How Spain Shaped Albéniz

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Ballet Flameco de Andalucia Performs Albéniz's "El Puerto"

Credits:

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS was created by producer, writer and director Harry Lynch and is a production of Arcos Film + Music. Harry Lynch, Scott Yoo and Richard Lim are executive producers. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.