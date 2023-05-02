CROSSING SOUTH: Icon Aircraft Factory Tour

Premieres Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Monday, May 8 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we get to check out a factory where they make amphibious airplanes! It's called Icon Aircraft, and they are making these amazing flying ferraris made out of carbon fiber. Watch as we learn about the laminating process, and all the parts and pieces that are put together in this factory of toys for big boys.

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

