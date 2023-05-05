LOVE AND RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Aunjanue Ellis

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with the PBS App

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE. The actress discusses her journey, the importance of telling Fannie Lou Hamer’s story, being underpaid for her craft and more.

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Aunjanue Ellis

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today’s issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct. Killer Mike is on Instagram

