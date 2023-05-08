ICONIC AMERICA: OUR SYMBOLS AND STORIES WITH DAVID RUBENSTEIN: The Gadsden Flag

Premieres Wednesday, May 10, 2023 on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, discover how the "Don't Tread on Me" flag, such a potent symbol of independence, has been co-opted by a wide variety of Americans over its long history.

ICONIC AMERICA: The Gadsden Flag Preview

About the Series:

In this new eight-episode documentary series, David Rubenstein explores America’s 400-year history through a close examination of iconic national symbols: indelible artifacts, places, and archetypes. Each episode tells the story of an American symbol to reveal its origins, significance and the arc of its resonance.

ICONIC AMERICA: Preview

Episode subjects include the Hollywood Sign, Fenway Park, American cowboys, Gadsden Flag (“Don’t Tread On Me”), American Bald Eagle, Stone Mountain, Statue of Liberty, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Rubenstein invites historical experts and community members to examine myriad ways the American public engages with these subjects.

Courtesy of Show of Force / PBS John Twist is the father of James Twist, who served with the First Platoon in Afghanistan.

Rubenstein’s quest for a deeper understanding of these symbols takes him on a journey to an array of regions and communities, from Boston to San Francisco and New York to Oklahoma City. He conducts interviews with historians and history makers from the worlds of sports, politics, entertainment, and academia, including David “Big Papi” Ortiz (former Red Sox player) and Lake Iolani Stevens (Women’s Ranch Bronc Champion); Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-SC) and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL); Sylvester Stallone (actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker) and Melissa Rivers (writer, host, and producer); Hasan Kwame Jeffries (associate professor of history at The Ohio State University) and Michael Boulware Moore (former chief executive officer of the International African American Museum).

Courtesy of Show of Force / PBS David Rubenstein sits with Michael Boulware Moore, the founding President and former CEO of the International African American Museum.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episode1 "Fenway Park" is available to stream on demand

Episode 2 "The Hollywood Sign" is available to stream on demand

Credits:

