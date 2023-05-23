MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, May 24, 2023 at 10 p.m., May 24 at 11 p.m. and May 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sundays, May 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not available in the PBS App)

Comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan travels way beyond his comfort zone and the world of complimentary breakfast buffets to some of the most unlikely places on earth for a holiday on Season 1 of MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Haiti” Premieres Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, May 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Romesh gets an insider's guide to Haiti to find out if his preconceptions about the Caribbean island are right, or if there is more to the country than the sensational headlines he has seen on the news. Everything Romesh has ever heard about Haiti has been negative. They had a dictator who terrorised the island, a 2010 earthquake that crippled the country and then a devastating hurricane.

BBC/Rumpus Media / 1 - Haiti (R) Voodoo Priest (L) and Jeremy Dupin (standing) with Romesh Ranganathan in Haiti

Episode 2: “Ethiopia” Premieres Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, June 4 at 10 p.m on KPBS 2 - For years all that most people in Britain have heard about Ethiopia is famine. And drought. And Bob Geldof singing about famine and drought. Now comedian Romesh Ranganathan is heading to East Africa to discover if this reputation is justified. Is Ethiopia really a food-starved dust bowl? Or will Romesh find a warm welcome and place of unique natural beauty there?

BBC/Rumpus Media / 2 - Ethiopia Romesh Ranganathan with Mike Tamerat, The Denakil Depression, Afar Depression, Ethiopia

Episode 3: “Albania” Premieres Wednesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 11 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2. Comedian Romesh Ranganathan travels to Albania to get an insider's guide to the country and to find out whether his own preconceptions about the Eastern European outpost are right.

BBC/Rumpus Media / 3 - Albania Romesh Ranganathan with tattoo artist at the tattoo bunka, Albania.

From the BBC