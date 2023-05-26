Give Now
The Seabees On Iwo Jima

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT
Seabees constructing a "sand" roadway, Camp Peary, VA
U.S. Navy
Premieres Monday, May 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Narrated by CBS Sports' Jim Nantz, "The Seabees On Iwo Jima" focuses on the story of the United States Naval Construction Battalions of World War II. The "Seabees," some of whom were in their 60s, were recruited from the construction trades to join special battalions that built the airfields and bases needed to stage a successful war effort. Best known for their work building runways out of jungles on the coral islands in the Pacific, these construction battalions helped the United States take the war to Japan's doorstep in 1945.

The Seabees on Iwo Jima
Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

