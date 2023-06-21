Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Emat & Ophelia

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 21, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz (right) talks with Chef Eduardo Salgado at Emat Restaurant, Ensenada, Mexico.
Premieres Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, June 24 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, June 26 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

All episodes are available on KPBS Passport, and new episodes stream free a week ahead of their broadcast premiere!

On this episode, we meet world traveling chef Eduardo Salgado, who is putting Emat Restaurant on the top of the map. Wow, the dishes of food he prepares at this place in Valle de Guadalupe blows us away in both taste and presentation. And next we visit another fantastic place in Ensenada called Ophelia’s. The bluefin tuna was great, but the pudding pie was to die for.

Host Jorge Meraz found his favorite dessert - a little cream pie at Ophelia restaurant in Ensenada, Mexico.
About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Emat & Ophelia
Watch On Your Schedule:

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
