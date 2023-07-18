Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: All-Star Vegetables

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT
Chef Rayna Jhaveri on CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TV, Season 6.
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street
/
APT
Chef Rayna Jhaveri on CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TV, Season 6.

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage! Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Indian-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup with Yogurt, a vibrant yet comforting soup.

Indian-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup with Yogurt
Connie Miller
/
APT
Indian-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup with Yogurt
Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Lentils with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate Molasses featuring earthy, deep flavors.

Lentils with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate Molasses
Connie Miller
/
APT
Lentils with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate Molasses

Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares Cauliflower Steaks with flavor-packed Chipotle-Cashew Sauce.

Cauliflower Steaks with flavor-packed Chipotle-Cashew Sauce
Connie Miller
/
APT
Cauliflower Steaks with flavor-packed Chipotle-Cashew Sauce

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

All-Star Vegetables (Season 6, Episode 7)

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand on the series website, PBS.org and on YouTube and KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

Distributed by American Public Television

