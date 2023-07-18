CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: All-Star Vegetables

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Milk Street puts vegetables center stage! Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Indian-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup with Yogurt, a vibrant yet comforting soup.

Connie Miller / APT Indian-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup with Yogurt

Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Lentils with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate Molasses featuring earthy, deep flavors.

Connie Miller / APT Lentils with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate Molasses

Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares Cauliflower Steaks with flavor-packed Chipotle-Cashew Sauce.

Connie Miller / APT Cauliflower Steaks with flavor-packed Chipotle-Cashew Sauce

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

All-Star Vegetables (Season 6, Episode 7)

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand on the series website, PBS.org and on YouTube and KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

