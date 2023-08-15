Give Now
It's go big or go home for The Revivalists

By Stephen Kallao Miguel Perez
Published August 15, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT
The Revivalists swing for the fences on their fifth studio album, Pour It Out Into the Night. It's filled with anthemic choruses and catchy melodies that, I assure you, get stuck in your head on the first listen.

In this session, David Shaw and Zack Feinberg of the New Orleans eight-piece talk about the record and how super-producer Rich Costey (Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, Foster the People) helped them go big.

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
