THE 100 DAYS: Fall of the Berlin Wall - 1989

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On Nov. 9, 1989, the most solid symbol of the Cold War for nearly 30 years, the Berlin Wall, was knocked down. The removal of a feature that once divided a city now represents the beginning of the end for the Soviet Union itself. Explore the days and actions that surrounded this key geopolitical event.

About the Series:

THE 100 DAYS is a dramatic series that tells stories of 20th century world events, revealing unexpected aspects of some of the pivotal moments of modern history. Each episode focuses on one major event and the 100 days that give context to the events leading up, during or at the close. The narrative of each episode will unearth little-known incidents and characters. The “first hundred days” provides an ample perspective on the timing of these defining moments of history, giving a sense of what lies ahead.

Distributed by American Public Television