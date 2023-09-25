Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

War in Ukraine. Global poverty on the rise. Hunger, too. Not to mention a persistent pandemic. And yet, this week's guest argues that things are getting better across the world, based on the metrics that matter. Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker joins the show.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is the World Actually Getting...Better?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Ian Explains: Is the world better today thanks to human progress? | GZERO WORLD

