COOK'S COUNTRY: Fish Tacos and Fried Shrimp

Saturday, Oct.14, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Bryan Roof visits San Diego, California and shares his version of San Diego Fish Tacos with host Julia Collin Davison.

© 2022 America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved. / APT Bryan Roof (right) visits San Diego, Calif. and shares his version of San Diego Fish Tacos with host Julia Collin Davison (left).

Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of tortilla chips. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the history of shrimping in America, and Ashley Moore cooks Bridget Crispy Fried Shrimp.

© 2022 America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved. / APT Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Bridget Lancaster to a tasting of tortilla chips.

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

