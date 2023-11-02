Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Morgan Bolling and host Toni Tipton-Martin make Tuna Poke and Salmon Teriyaki Poke.

Elle Simone / Elle Simone Salmon Teriyaki Poke and Tuna Poke

Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of freeze-dried backpacking meals. Christie Morrison fries up Malasadas for host Bridget Lancaster.

Catrine Kelty, ©2017 Keller + Keller / Catrine Kelty Malasadas, a fried pastry

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

COOK'S COUNTRY: Hawaiian Melting Pot

