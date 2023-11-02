COOK'S COUNTRY: Hawaiian Melting Pot

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT
Morgan Bolling (right) and host Toni Tipton-Martin (left) make Tuna Poke and Salmon Teriyaki Poke.
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV  / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Morgan Bolling and host Toni Tipton-Martin make Tuna Poke and Salmon Teriyaki Poke.

Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of freeze-dried backpacking meals. Christie Morrison fries up Malasadas for host Bridget Lancaster.

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
