Stream All Episodes of DOWNTON ABBEY Now

Created and written by Oscar® winner Julian Fellowes (Gosford Park), DOWNTON ABBEY begins in 1912 against the backdrop of the sinking of the Titanic. It follows the lives, loves, and scandals of the Crawley family and the loyal staff who serve them. As the world changes around them, the inhabitants of Downton must navigate a shifting social landscape where tradition clashes with modern age.

DOWNTON ABBEY - Season 1: Created by Oscar-winning writer Julian Fellowes, DOWNTON ABBEY depicts the lives of the noble Crawley family and the staff who serve them, set at their Edwardian country house in 1912.

The house wake up to hear the Titanic, the unsinkable ship, has sunk. This has grave consequences for Downton.

DOWNTON ABBEY - Season 2: Multiple Emmy® winner (including Best Miniseries!) DOWNTON ABBEY resumes the story of aristocrats and servants in the tumultuous World War I era. The international hit is written by Julian Fellowes and stars Dame Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, plus a drawing room full of new actors, portraying the loves, feuds, and sacrifices of a glittering culture thrown into crisis.

DOWNTON ABBEY - Season 3: The Great War is over and the long-awaited engagement of Lady Mary and Matthew is on, but all is not tranquil at Downton Abbey as wrenching social changes, romantic intrigues, and personal crises grip the majestic English country estate. Shirley MacLaine joins the much-loved cast, which includes Dame Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, Penelope Wilton, and a host of others. “No family is ever what it seems from the outside,” observes Smith’s shrewd character.

DOWNTON ABBEY - Season 4: Lord Grantham and Branson dispute the estate's management and struggle to pay death duties on Matthew's half of the estate. Miss O'Brien abruptly leaves Downton to serve Lady Flintshire. Needing a maid, Cora hires former servant Edna, who has since trained as a lady's maid.

DOWNTON ABBEY - Season 5: Lady Mary agrees to a secret tryst with Lord Gillingham. Tom Branson grows closer to Miss Bunting. Lord Merton pursues Isobel, who is uninterested. Rather than succumb to Thomas' blackmail, Baxter reveals her past to Cora: she was convicted of stealing jewellery from a previous employer.

DOWNTON ABBEY - Season 6: Season 6 focuses on the estate adapting to modern times, featuring the marriage of Carson and Mrs. Hughes, Lady Mary's romance with Henry Talbot, and Lady Edith's successful publishing career and engagement to Bertie Pelham. It highlights the decline of the aristocracy, with the family downsizing, the hospital merger drama, and Thomas Barrow finding a new path.

