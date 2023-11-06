Proponents of ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War rally at Padilla's San Diego office

Advocates for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war rallied on Monday in front of Sen. Alex Padilla's office in downtown San Diego.

More than 200 members Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego and the San Diego Coalition for Palestine held signs and chanted in support of the ceasefire, organizers said.

Protesters held signs that read, among other things, "Ceasefire now: no more money for Israel's crimes" and "Senator Padilla: Stop Funding Genocide of Palestinians."

According to organizers, two Jewish and two Palestinian protesters attempted to deliver letters "from hundreds of constituents" to Padilla's office, but were denied entry and left the letters outside the office door.

Organizers said they will continue calling and showing up to Padilla's office "until he calls for a ceasefire and an end to Israel's war crimes against the people of Palestine."

Lily Ostrer, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego, said her group's Jewish values compel them "to speak out against Israel's atrocities against Palestine and the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians."

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Lily Ostrer from Jewish Voice for Peace, lead a rally calling on Sen. Alex Padilla (D) to take action in favor of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Ostrer describes Israel’s attack on Gaza as genocidal, she said “we are descendants of people who have survived genocide, displacement, ethnic cleansing, and persecution. We know the price of silence do you want to be remembered for enabling genocide?”, San Diego, Nov. 6, 2023.



"We demand that the U.S. government stop funding the genocide of the Palestinian people and call for a ceasefire immediately," she said. "We know that a humanitarian pause is not the solution. The only path toward peace and justice is a ceasefire and an end to Israel's occupation of Palestine."

According to 10News, some drivers honked their horns in support of the protesters.

"The people have spoken, the people do not want another war," Jazz Massoud, a Palestinian demonstrator, told 10News.

It was unclear if any counter-protesters were at the event. However, 10News reported that Oz Laniado, executive director of a pro-Israel organization called StandWithUs, stated in a response that "we all want this war and suffering to end."

"At the same time, Israel has an obligation to dismantle Hamas so terrorists can never commit such horrific atrocities again," according to Laniado's statement.

According to the 10News report, an official with Padilla's office said the senator planned to "share his reaction to this demonstration" later Monday.