ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Dallas - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM PST
Dessa Goddard (right) appraises a Shaomi Katsuyoshi mixed-metal group, ca. 1890, in Dallas, Texas.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Dessa Goddard (right) appraises a Shaomi Katsuyoshi mixed-metal group, ca. 1890, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Dallas, Hour 1" premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, Nov 15 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Billy Haines Dining Table, ca. 1953

Everything is bigger in Texas, including finds like a Beggs steam train set, ca. 1885, a Tiffany Cypriote glass vase, ca. 1926, and a William H. D. Koerner oil illustration, ca. 1935. Discover which is Dallas's top $150,000 appraisal!

Ken Farmer appraises a turned burl bowl. ca. 1820 in Dallas, Texas.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Ken Farmer appraises a turned burl bowl. ca. 1820 in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Dallas, Hour 1" premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Arlie Sulka appraises a Tiffany Cypriote glass vase, ca. 1926, in Dallas, Texas.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Arlie Sulka appraises a Tiffany Cypriote glass vase, ca. 1926, in Dallas, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Dallas, Hour 1" premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Join The Community + Share Stories: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, @RoadshowPBS on X #antiquesroadshow

Check out Leigh Keno's appraisal of a Billy Haines dining table, ca. 1953, in "Vintage Dallas, Hour 1."
Check out Leigh Keno's appraisal of a Billy Haines dining table, ca. 1953, in Vintage Dallas, Hour 1.
/
PBS
Check out Leigh Keno's appraisal of a Billy Haines dining table, ca. 1953, in "Vintage Dallas, Hour 1."

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
