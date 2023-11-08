ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Dallas - Hour 1
Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, Nov 15 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Everything is bigger in Texas, including finds like a Beggs steam train set, ca. 1885, a Tiffany Cypriote glass vase, ca. 1926, and a William H. D. Koerner oil illustration, ca. 1935. Discover which is Dallas's top $150,000 appraisal!
