ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Alaska Native Heritage Center - Hour 1 (Season 28 Premiere)
New Season Premiere Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Watch ROADSHOW's first visit to Alaska for treasures that include a 1969 Rolex Oyster cosmograph, an English bass violin, and Susan Butcher's 1990 Iditarod trophy. Which Anchorage find is worth $50,000 to $100,000?
Watch On Your Schedule:
This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.
About Season 28:
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.
“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”