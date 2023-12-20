Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Alaska Native Heritage Center - Hour 1 (Season 28 Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM PST
Nicho Lowry (left) appraises a 1907 Currier Co. Buffalo Bill lithograph, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” airs Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS. Photo by GBH for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Nicho Lowry (left) appraises a 1907 Currier Co. Buffalo Bill lithograph, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

New Season Premiere Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Traditional Alaska Native Games Demonstration

Watch ROADSHOW's first visit to Alaska for treasures that include a 1969 Rolex Oyster cosmograph, an English bass violin, and Susan Butcher's 1990 Iditarod trophy. Which Anchorage find is worth $50,000 to $100,000?

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Aimee Pfielger (right) appraises a 1930 Edward Curtis <i>The North American Indian</i> vol. 20, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
By Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Aimee Pfielger (right) appraises a 1930 Edward Curtis The North American Indian vol. 20, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Alasdair Nichol (right) appraises a Sydney Laurence "Indian Fish Cache" oil, ca. 1922, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
By Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Alasdair Nichol (right) appraises a Sydney Laurence "Indian Fish Cache" oil, ca. 1922, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

Reid Dunavant (right) appraises an Italian Art Deco Alabaster polar bear lamp, ca. 1925, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
By Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Reid Dunavant (right) appraises an Italian Art Deco Alabaster polar bear lamp, ca. 1925, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Leila Dunabr (right) appraises a 1990 Susan Butcher Iditarod trophy, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
By Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Leila Dunabr (right) appraises a 1990 Susan Butcher Iditarod trophy, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 8 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW l PBS on Facebook / Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News