NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS: Survival

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest, while in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, a family of golden-headed lion tamarins journey from the edge of their world into a land of plenty on BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS "Survival."

NATURE: Preview of BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS: Survival

About The Series: Small animals must sometimes make epic journeys to find a home or a mate. While the distances may not seem monumental to us, grasses appear like skyscrapers and raindrops fall as big as cars to these little creatures. On NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS, meet six heroic, tiny travelers – a turtle, a bushbaby, a pangolin, a lion tamarin, a water vole and a chameleon – risking it all to complete big journeys against the odds. Working with scientists and conservationists around the world and using the latest camera technology, this series captures insights into the lives of the small but mighty. Each episode explores the journeys of two distinctive little animals. NATURE on Facebook + Instagram

Lion Tamarin Family vs. Harpy Eagle

Paul Williams / © BBC NHU / PBS In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest.

