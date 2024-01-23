Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: The Best Diner Food

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 23, 2024 at 5:06 PM PST
Christie Morrison (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster the Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings
COOK’S COUNTRY
/
APT
Christie Morrison (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster the Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Friday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

On "The Best Diner Food," Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison Diner-Style Patty Melts, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of patty melts at Tiny Naylor’s restaurants.

Diner-Style Patty Melt
Elle Simone
/
Elle Simone
Diner-Style Patty Melt

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for automatic drip coffee makers, and Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster the Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings.

Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings
Catrine Kelty
/
Catrine Kelty
Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
