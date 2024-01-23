COOK'S COUNTRY: The Best Diner Food

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Friday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

On "The Best Diner Food," Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison Diner-Style Patty Melts, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the origins of patty melts at Tiny Naylor’s restaurants.

Elle Simone / Elle Simone Diner-Style Patty Melt

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for automatic drip coffee makers, and Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster the Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings.

Catrine Kelty / Catrine Kelty Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

