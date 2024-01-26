County officials update storm recovery efforts

Recovery efforts by San Diego County officials were updated Friday after the unprecedented storm earlier this week that deluged various communities in the region with more than 2 inches of rain in just two hours.

"We are bringing together the city, county and state resources to help those that need it the most," said Chairwoman Nora Vargas, San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "To all those that have been impacted, I want to make sure you know we are doing everything we can to bring you the resources you need and to make sure we help you as you recover from this natural disaster."

Vargas also announced she was postponing the State of the County address, which had been scheduled for next week on Wednesday. Instead she will host a "Day of Service" for San Diego flood victims.

Damage from the storm is most widespread in cities and neighborhoods in a line from Coronado, through densely populated areas of the city, Spring Valley and east to unincorporated La Mesa and El Cajon, according to Tom Christensen of the county Communications Office.

Teams from the city's Stormwater Department will begin Friday morning working to clear stormwater culverts along Chollas Creek clogged by material carried downstream by floodwater flows, the Communications Department said. Work will begin in Southcrest, starting in the storm channel at 38th Street and then working northeast upstream along the creek.

The city will also bring on contractors to assist with the emergency clearing work on the culverts ahead of a potential storm in the forecast for next week.

The city has identified more than 70 streets in neighborhoods including Southcrest, Mountain View, Encanto and others which were heavily impacted by flooding and have mud and debris blocking the public right of way. So far, 16 of those streets have been addressed.

The county is opening a local assistance shelter Sunday at the Spring Valley Library, 836 Kempton St. Affected residents will be able to access a variety of local, county and state resources.

Flood victims can walk in without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Resources on hand will include public assistance through the Health and Human Services Agency, the Department of Public Works, the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk's office, Red Cross, 211, the state Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Department of Insurance, Christensen said.

Dozens of San Diegans have been provided shelter, food, medical services and crisis counseling at the Red Cross shelter opened at Lincoln High School.

San Diegans who want to help local victims recover from this week's severe storm can make financial donations to a new Flood Response Fund through the San Diego Foundation. Money from the fund will only be directed to non- profits helping flood victims. The fund is not accepting any non-monetary donations for now.

County Public Works crews have been out in the unincorporated communities cleaning up storm debris on public roads and collecting damaged private property items.

As part of the County's Recovery Plan for the unincorporated area, Public Works will collect damaged private property items right from the road right of way and dispose them. They are working with a contractor who will manage this program starting on Monday.