Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Trout Amandine, and Toni Tipton-Martin discusses how Julia Child made French cuisine accessible in the US. Tasting expert Jack Bishop takes a deep dive into freshwater fish, and Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for bench scrapers. Ashley Moore makes host Bridget Lancaster elegant Lentilles du Puy with Spinach and Crème Fraîche.

COOK'S COUNTRY: French-Inspired Dinner

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.