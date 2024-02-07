Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Unusual Aircraft, Slogans and Lonely Blue Balloon

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 7, 2024 at 4:37 PM PST
Host Ken Kramer
KPBS
Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Ken Kramer explores some of the most unusual aircraft ever built, came from San Diego! We discover "slogans" that have been adopted by cities in our county, and uncover the origins of the slogan "America's Finest City". We answer the question "Where's Waldo?", hear the story of a lonely blue balloon, and more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 19 - June 3, 2010

All episodes are available to stream with the PBS App.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO:

This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

The series has been honored with numerous Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, as well as recognition from teachers groups, Save Our Heritage Org, City Of San Diego, San Diego Historical Society, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, Radio Festival of New York, and The Voice of America. In proclaiming “Ken Kramer Day” in 2008, The County Board of Supervisors described the show as “…more valuable to San Diego History than any two or three of our local museums combined.”

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
