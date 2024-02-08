NATURE: Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Sir David Attenborough unearths a once in a lifetime discovery: the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known. Follow a team of forensic experts on a perilous expedition to excavate the skull, uncover the predatory secrets lying deep inside the fossil, and unlock clues about the life of this giant sea beast.

1 of 8 Sir David Attenborough holding an ammonite fossil in Kimmeridge Bay, Dorset, UK. © BBC Studios 2 of 8 Sir David Attenborough with paleontologist Dr. Judyth Sassoon at the Etches Collection Museum of Jurassic Marine Life in Kimmeridge, Dorset, UK. © BBC Studios 3 of 8 Sir David Attenborough holding a 3D-printed model of the Pliosaur snout fossil at Southampton University, Southampton, UK. © BBC Studios 4 of 8 Sir David Attenborough with the restored Pliosaur skull in the workshop of the Etches Collection Museum of Jurassic Marine Life in Kimmeridge, Dorset, UK. Gareth Whyte / © BBC Studios 5 of 8 Sir David Attenborough onboard a boat while filming near White Nothe cliffs on the Jurassic Coast, Dorset, UK. Rob Hollingworth / © BBC Studios 6 of 8 Sir David Attenborough with a Humboldt Penguin at London Zoo, London, UK. © BBC Studios 7 of 8 Rendering of a Pliosaur diving down towards an Ichthyosaur. Bandito / © BBC Studios 8 of 8 Rendering of a Pliosaur about to attack an Ichthyosaur in the ocean, with small fish swimming close by. Bandito / © BBC Studios

