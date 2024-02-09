Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Pati arrives in Motul, a town in the history books for Yucatan's once thriving henequen industry and for the egg dish Huevos Motulenos. Pati meets Dona Evelia, who put Motul back on the map with her world-famous recipe.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Ode to the Egg

She also experiences the legacy of henequen at Hacienda Tamchen and encounters another egg dish in the kitchen, where chef Julio Dominguez makes Abuela's Buttoned Eggs.

Darren Durlach / APT Pati arrives in Motul, a town in the history books for Yucatan's once thriving henequen industry and for the egg dish Huevos Motulenos.

Darren Durlach / APT PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE "Ode to the Egg"

ABOUT THE SERIES:

In PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 12, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into Yucatan. While here, she explores pink salt harvesting in Las Coloradas, the colonial food and drink of the Haciendas, the legends behind cenotes or deep water holes, the history behind ancient ruins, and the foods that have been passed down by the Maya. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients and flavors into their own kitchens. Pati Jinich is on Facebook / Instagram