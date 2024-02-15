Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

COOK'S COUNTRY: Texas Cookout

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 15, 2024 at 2:10 PM PST
Equipment expert Adam Ried (right) shares his top picks for charcoal.
Cook's Country
/
APT
Equipment expert Adam Ried (right) shares his top picks for charcoal.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Bryan Roof visits El Paso, Texas and shares his version of Texas-Style Smoked Beef Ribs with host Bridget Lancaster. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for charcoal. Toni Tipton-Martin discusses the history of self-rising flour, and Lawman Johnson makes host Julia Collin Davison Easy Blueberry Cobbler.

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
COOK'S COUNTRY: Season 16 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News