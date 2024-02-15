COOK'S COUNTRY: Texas Cookout

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Bryan Roof visits El Paso, Texas and shares his version of Texas-Style Smoked Beef Ribs with host Bridget Lancaster. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for charcoal. Toni Tipton-Martin discusses the history of self-rising flour, and Lawman Johnson makes host Julia Collin Davison Easy Blueberry Cobbler.

In COOK’S COUNTRY Season 16, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Season sixteen includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.

Your web browser is not supported COOK'S COUNTRY: Season 16 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.