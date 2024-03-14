Premieres Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

American composer Jake Heggie's masterpiece, the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, has its highly anticipated Met premiere, in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Dead Man Walking Preview

Based on Sister Helen Prejea's memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, "Dead Man Walking" matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie's beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Terrence McNally.

Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny in "Dead Man Walking"

Met Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin takes the podium for this landmark premiere, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Sister Helen. The outstanding cast also features bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as the death-row inmate Joseph De Rocher, soprano Latonia Moore as Sister Rose, and legendary mezzo-soprano Susan Graham who sang Helen Prejean in the opera's 2000 premiere as De Rocher's mother.

Karen Almond / Met Opera / Thirteen Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean and Ryan McKinny as Joseph De Rocher in Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking."

Credits: Produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country.