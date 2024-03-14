Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Dead Man Walking

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 14, 2024 at 1:58 PM PDT
Jonah Mussolino as the Younger Brother, Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean, and Susan Graham as Mrs. Patrick De Rocher in Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
Premieres Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

American composer Jake Heggie's masterpiece, the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, has its highly anticipated Met premiere, in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Dead Man Walking Preview

Based on Sister Helen Prejea's memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, "Dead Man Walking" matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie's beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Terrence McNally.

Joyce DiDonato and Ryan McKinny in "Dead Man Walking"

Met Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin takes the podium for this landmark premiere, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Sister Helen. The outstanding cast also features bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as the death-row inmate Joseph De Rocher, soprano Latonia Moore as Sister Rose, and legendary mezzo-soprano Susan Graham who sang Helen Prejean in the opera's 2000 premiere as De Rocher's mother.

Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean and Ryan McKinny as Joseph De Rocher in Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
Credits: Produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country.

Ryan McKinny as Joseph De Rocher, Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean, and Raymond Aceto as Warden George Benton in Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking."
Karen Almond / Met Opera
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
