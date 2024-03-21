Premieres Monday, March 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Patek Philippe Gołd Wristwatch, ca. 1915

On this episode, ROADSHOW visits Louisiana for fascinating finds, like 1997 Michael Jordan-signed Air Jordan XII shoes; a Patek Philippe gold wristwatch, ca. 1915; and a diamond & platinum ring, ca. 2000. Can you guess the $138,000 item?

Nicky Woo for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation LaGina Austin (left) appraises an Elkington & Co. Milton Shield model, ca. 1868, in Baton Rouge, LA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 3” airs Monday, March 25 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation Jasmani Fracis (right) appraises a Nile Kinnick group, in Baton Rouge, LA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 3” airs Monday, March 25 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

Nicky Woo for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation Craig Evan Small (right) appraises a Patek Philippe gold wristwatch, ca. 1915, in Baton Rouge, LA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 3” airs Monday, March 25 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.