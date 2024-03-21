KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Wisteria Candy Cottage, Civil War Hero and Railroad Love Story

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, we drop in for a visit to Wisteria Candy Cottage in San Diego's back country; see the North County home made famous by the Civil war hero who lived there, and hear a railroad love story "About San Diego." Lots more too!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 46

Episodes of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

About the Series: Ken Kramer reveals hidden mysteries about San Diego. He shares a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is on Facebook