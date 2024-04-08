GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: How The Israel-Gaza War Could End

Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

As the saying goes, it's always darkest before the dawn. And while the Gaza war is nowhere near a resolution, our guest argues that the key players involved must plan for the 'morning after.'

On this episode, Pulitzer prize-winning New York Times columnist Thomas L Friedman on what a constructive morning after could look like.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: How the Gaza War Could End

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television